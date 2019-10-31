|
KELLEY
Alison 'Ali' of Bassingham, age 70, taken from us suddenly on 13th October in Reading. Wonderful wife to Grahame, loving mother and mother-in-law to John, Douglas, Hannah and Lauren, and proud and loving gan to Jemima and Matilda. We're missing your sunny breezy company. A Funeral for family and close friends will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 12.30pm. If you would like to join the family for a Service of Celebration of Alison's life, followed by light refreshments, this will be held at Hammond Hall, Bassingham, on Friday 29th November at 12 midday prompt. Bright and cheerful dress and dispositions are encouraged! NO FLOWERS - instead, generous donations to the charity Home-Start, the Bassingham Scout Campsite, and Bassingham Church, will be very welcome in carrying on Alison's passions for helping the vulnerable, the young, and the Church c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY. Tel: 01522 534971
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019