PRATT
Allan Edward
Died peacefully on 15th August, 2019 in Kings Mill Hospital, aged 94 years. Loved husband of Rosemary, dad to Nigel and Graham, grandpa to Edward, George, Rowena, Gabrielle and Thomas and long a serving member of Newark Rowing Club. Funeral service to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Tuesday 27th August at 1.30pm followed by a celebration of Allan's life at Newark Rowing Club from 3:00 pm. Family flowers only please, if desired donations in memory of Allan for The Gurkha Welfare Trust may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019