|
|
COOLING
Alvyn Walter
Aged 72 years, who sadly passed away on 21st April 2020. Loving Dad and Father-in-law of Marie and Simon, Mark and Hannah. Grandad to Georgia, Abbie, Harvey, Marcus and Logan. Due to the current situation a private burial will be held in Newark Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date, details will be released once arranged. Donations in Alvyn's memory are for Beaumond House Hospice, they may be paid direct or made payable to Beaumond House Hospice and sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark NG24 1NT
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020