Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00
St Brynach Church
Llanfrynach LD3 7AH
Andrew BROOKS

BROOKS

Andrew

passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 30th January, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Lizzy, adored brother, uncle, great-uncle and brother-in-law. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral Service to take place at 11.00am on Saturday 15th February at St Brynach Church, Llanfrynach LD3 7AH.

Donations, if so desired, to St Brynach Church or Cancer Research Wales, sent c/o Peter Evans Funeral Director, Brookfield, Groesffordd, Brecon LD3 7SW Tel: 01874 665 608.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
