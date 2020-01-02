|
SHEPPARD Ann
sadly passed away on 21st December 2019, in King's Mill Hospital, aged 76 years. Reunited with dear husband John. Much loved sister of Graham, sister-in-law of Susan and aunt of Lynsey. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Newark on Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Newark Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd, or if preferred, a donation in memory of Ann can be sent directly to a charity of your choice.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020