Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
14:00
Christ Church
Newark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann SHEPPARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann SHEPPARD

Notice Condolences

Ann SHEPPARD Notice
SHEPPARD Ann

sadly passed away on 21st December 2019, in King's Mill Hospital, aged 76 years. Reunited with dear husband John. Much loved sister of Graham, sister-in-law of Susan and aunt of Lynsey. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Newark on Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Newark Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd, or if preferred, a donation in memory of Ann can be sent directly to a charity of your choice.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -