SHEPPARD
Ann
Graham, Susan, and Lynsey offer thanks to Ann's friends, including neighbours past and present, for attending her funeral service, and for their flowers, charitable donations, and messages of sympathy. Good to see you all. Thanks also to Christine Dickinson of E Gill and Sons, for her highly professional funeral arrangements, Reverend Paul Franklin for a lovely service, Biltons Blooms, and the Inn on the Green for refreshments afterwards. Thanks too to Ward 24 nursing staff at King's Mill hospital for their dedication and care in Ann's final days.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020