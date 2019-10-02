|
|
WILTSHIRE
Ann
On 23rd September 2019, passed away peacefully at Beaumond House surrounded by her family, aged 77 years. Loving mum of Paul, Neil and Mandy and mother in law to Dagmar, Marianne and Carl. Much loved nanna of Daniel, Luke, Jade, Melissa, Thomas, Sophie, Evie and Harry and sister of Kay and Glenda. Funeral service to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, rather donations for Beaumond House may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019