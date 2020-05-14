Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony COLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony COLTON


1938 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Anthony COLTON Notice
COLTON

Anthony Philip

'Tony'

1938 - 2020

Passed away peacefully at home on 3 May 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Lovell); dearly loved father of Paul and Joanne and father-in-law of Jill and Sid; and a much-loved grandad of Bryony, Hazel, Lydia, Sidney, and Amelia. Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been arranged. A Thanksgiving and Memorial Service for Tony's life and achievements will be held later in the year when current restrictions are lifted. Donations in memory of Tony may be made to Cancer Research UK, preferably by cheque made payable to the Charity, and may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd, 55 Albert Street, Newark, NG24 4BQ or online at egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -