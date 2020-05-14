|
|
COLTON
Anthony Philip
'Tony'
1938 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on 3 May 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Lovell); dearly loved father of Paul and Joanne and father-in-law of Jill and Sid; and a much-loved grandad of Bryony, Hazel, Lydia, Sidney, and Amelia. Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been arranged. A Thanksgiving and Memorial Service for Tony's life and achievements will be held later in the year when current restrictions are lifted. Donations in memory of Tony may be made to Cancer Research UK, preferably by cheque made payable to the Charity, and may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd, 55 Albert Street, Newark, NG24 4BQ or online at egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 14, 2020