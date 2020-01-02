|
|
WARD
Anthony George F.C.A died peacefully on 18th December 2019, aged 93. Beloved husband to Pauline for almost 67 years. Devoted father to Helen and Adam, grandpa to Lorna and Lucinda, Alexandra and Harvey Family cremation, followed by memorial service. Enquiries to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel: 01636 677461 No flowers, welcome donations to Helen Atkin Group RDA (Riding for the Disabled - Buxton) or Alzheimer's Research UK. Gentlemen bright socks, ladies personal choice.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020