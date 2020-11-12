Home

Arnold HEWSON

Notice Condolences

Arnold HEWSON Notice
HEWSON

Arnold William

passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 4th November 2020, aged 93. Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad. In our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Donations in memory of Arnold for Collingham Village Care or Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or alternatively, cheques made payable to the charity may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
