The family of Arthur Glenn would like to thank everyone who attended Dad's funeral with special thanks to Reg Walton for his kind words and professional delivery of the church service. Also many thanks to the Community Nurses for their support in helping dad to be comfortable, during his final days at home and the much needed equipment from the Red Cross, which assisted his care. The £200 donations will be shared between the Red Cross and Community Nurses to help other patients in need. Also grateful thanks to the Fountains Medical Staff and in particular Doctor Wicks. Finally our thanks to the Co-op Funeral Service for arranging the smooth running of Dad's funeral on the day.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
