KENNEWELL
Arthur
On 2nd October 2020, passed away peacefully at Boughton Manor Care Home, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Eileen, dearly loved father of Stephen, Martin and Brian, father-in-law of Lea and Cate and grandad of Dee. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for the Neuroscience Support Group at the Queens Medical Centre may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to NSG at the QMC and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020