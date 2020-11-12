|
|
PARSONS
Arthur Robert 'Bob'
sadly passed away on 4th November 2020 at The Oaks Nursing Home, aged 84 years. Husband of the late Pat, father to Jane, Stuart and the late Sharon. Cremation service will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 2.30 pm. No flowers please but donations for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or a cheque made payable to the Charity may be sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020