Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel
Arthur Edward Formerly from Birmingham. Died suddenly at Gracewell of Kentford care home on 18th January 2020, aged 92 years. The funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel on, Monday 17th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to The Injured Jockeys Fund, may be left on the day of the funeral or can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services 13b Wellington Street, Newmarket, CB8 0HT. Tel. 01638 242130
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020
