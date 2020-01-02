|
|
COX
Mrs Audrey
Aged 88 passed away on Saturday 14th December 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Swansea, she married in 1953 to Glyn Cox and embarked with her husband to Iraq, accompanying him wherever his career with BP sent him. Periods of residence in the USA, Qatar and a return to London in 1986, were followed with a posting to BP Eakring, Nottinghamshire in 1977, where they took up residence in Oxton and resided for over 42 years. The celebration of her life and funeral will take place on 9th January at St Peters Church in Oxton at 13.30pm, followed by cremation at Gedling Crematorium.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020