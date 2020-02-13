|
|
MABBOTT
Barbara Joan
passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital, aged 98 years. A dearly loved sister, aunt and great aunt. Funeral service to be held at Newark Parish Church on Friday 28th February 2020 at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Any donations in Barbara's memory for either The Royal British Legion or League of Friends of Newark Hospital may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020