Barbara Elizabeth
Sadly passed away on 18th February 2020. Much loved wife of Jim. Sister to Maurice and late Gordon and Edna. Devoted Auntie. Sadly no time to say goodbye and will be missed by all her family. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 10th March at Holy Trinity Church, Tithby at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations to The British Heart Foundation may be left on the day or sent care of A W Lymn The Family Funeral Service 17 Long Acre, Bingham, NG13 8AF Tel: 01949837211 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020