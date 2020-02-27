Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Tithby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara PRICE

Notice Condolences

Barbara PRICE Notice
PRICE

Barbara Elizabeth

Sadly passed away on 18th February 2020. Much loved wife of Jim. Sister to Maurice and late Gordon and Edna. Devoted Auntie. Sadly no time to say goodbye and will be missed by all her family. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 10th March at Holy Trinity Church, Tithby at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations to The British Heart Foundation may be left on the day or sent care of A W Lymn The Family Funeral Service 17 Long Acre, Bingham, NG13 8AF Tel: 01949837211 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -