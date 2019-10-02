Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry CALLINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry CALLINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Barry CALLINGHAM Notice
CALLINGHAM

Barry

Passed away peacefully at home on 21st September 2019. Loving husband of Ellen, devoted dad, father-in-law and grandad to Ian and Karen, Neil and Tracey, Adam, Beth and Penny. Funeral service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry for Prostate Cancer UK and RSPCA Nottinghamshire East Branch may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser