|
|
CALLINGHAM
Barry
Passed away peacefully at home on 21st September 2019. Loving husband of Ellen, devoted dad, father-in-law and grandad to Ian and Karen, Neil and Tracey, Adam, Beth and Penny. Funeral service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry for Prostate Cancer UK and RSPCA Nottinghamshire East Branch may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019