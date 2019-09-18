Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:30
Newark Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry ELLIS

Notice Condolences

Barry ELLIS Notice
ELLIS

Barry Charles (Formerly of Bingham), at Lincoln County Hospital on 11th September 2019, aged 80 years. Husband of the late Maureen (Mo) and a much loved dad of Paul and Jane, Gary and Denise. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Newark Parish Church on Friday, 27th September at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser