ELLIS
Barry Charles (Formerly of Bingham), at Lincoln County Hospital on 11th September 2019, aged 80 years. Husband of the late Maureen (Mo) and a much loved dad of Paul and Jane, Gary and Denise. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Newark Parish Church on Friday, 27th September at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019