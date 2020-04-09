Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Bernadette McBRIDE

Bernadette McBRIDE Notice
McBRIDE

Bernadette

passed away peacefully with family by her side on 31st March 2020, aged 70. Beloved Mother of Tracey and Shane, Grandmother to David, Daniel, Breanna and Ciara, and Great-Grandmother to Mason and Logan. Private funeral service at Newark Cemetery. A church memorial service to celebrate her life will be held for family and friends in the near future. No flowers please. Donations for NHS Charities Together can be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020
