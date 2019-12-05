|
BENTLEY
Beryl
passed away peacefully in Strawberry Fields Care Home on 29th November 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted wife of Derek, a loving mother to six children and a beloved grandma who will be sorely missed. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Strawberry Fields Care Home Comfort Fund (cheques payable to Redfirs Care Home Ltd please) together with any funeral enquiries to E Gill & Sons Ltd. No black please, bright colours preferred, thank you.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019