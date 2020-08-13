|
ANSELL
Betty
died peacefully in Red Roofs Care Home on Tuesday 4th August 2020 aged 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Ernie, much loved mum of her daughter Linda and son-in-law James, proud nanna of Jonny & Alex and their wives Natasha & Ilse and great-nanna to her Eleanor and Rosie Bet. Donations in memory of Betty for Beaumond House may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or cheque made payable to the charity may be sent to E Gill & Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020