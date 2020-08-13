Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ANSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty ANSELL

Notice Condolences

Betty ANSELL Notice
ANSELL

Betty

died peacefully in Red Roofs Care Home on Tuesday 4th August 2020 aged 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Ernie, much loved mum of her daughter Linda and son-in-law James, proud nanna of Jonny & Alex and their wives Natasha & Ilse and great-nanna to her Eleanor and Rosie Bet. Donations in memory of Betty for Beaumond House may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or cheque made payable to the charity may be sent to E Gill & Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -