DOBBS
Betty
Barry and family would like to thank all those who sent their condolences and all who attended Betty's funeral. Many thanks to the Reverend Peter Bates for conducting the service of remembrance and Sue Watson and the Methodist ladies for providing the refreshments. Also many thanks to David Dixie of E.Gill and Son Ltd for the kind and efficient way the funeral arrangements were undertaken. Grateful thanks to Beaumond House Hospice and Red Rose Care Home for their excellent care in the latter stages of Betty's life.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019