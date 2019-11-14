Home

D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
15:30
St Laurence Church
Norwell
Brenda APPLEWHITE

Brenda APPLEWHITE Notice
APPLEWHITE

Brenda Mary

Passed away peacefully at home on 5th November 2019 with her family around her. Beloved wife of Peter (deceased), Mother to Kate and Martin and Granny to Abi and Ella. Funeral service to be held at St Laurence Church Norwell, at 3.30pm on Thursday 21st November. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to St Laurence Church on the day, or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, via D. H. Hall Funeral Director's, 62 King St, Southwell.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
