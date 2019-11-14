|
APPLEWHITE
Brenda Mary
Passed away peacefully at home on 5th November 2019 with her family around her. Beloved wife of Peter (deceased), Mother to Kate and Martin and Granny to Abi and Ella. Funeral service to be held at St Laurence Church Norwell, at 3.30pm on Thursday 21st November. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to St Laurence Church on the day, or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, via D. H. Hall Funeral Director's, 62 King St, Southwell.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019