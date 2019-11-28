Home

G D Hall (Funeral Directors) Ltd (Tuxford, Newark)
Newark Road
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG22 0NA
01777 872 929
Brian GANDE

Brian GANDE Notice
GANDE

Brian Lassan

Quietly and peacefully at home, Brian. Much loved and devoted husband of Mair, loving father of Tina, dearly loved brother of Theresa, brother-in-law of Ruth and Jonathan. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all friends. Following a private committal a thanksgiving service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Tuxford at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 4th December 2019. Please no flowers. Donations for RNLI and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance will be gratefully received by G.D. Hall Funeral Directors, Newark Road, Tuxford, NG22 0NA. Telephone: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
