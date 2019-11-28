|
Brian Lassan
Quietly and peacefully at home, Brian. Much loved and devoted husband of Mair, loving father of Tina, dearly loved brother of Theresa, brother-in-law of Ruth and Jonathan. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all friends. Following a private committal a thanksgiving service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Tuxford at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 4th December 2019. Please no flowers. Donations for RNLI and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance will be gratefully received by G.D. Hall Funeral Directors, Newark Road, Tuxford, NG22 0NA. Telephone: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019