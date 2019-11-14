Home

G D Hall (Funeral Directors) Ltd (Tuxford, Newark)
Newark Road
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG22 0NA
01777 872 929
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Church
Weston
Brian WATCHORN Notice
WATCHORN

Brian Hugh

Sheep farmer of Manor Farm, Weston passed away peacefully in Bassetlaw Hospital on Wednesday, 6th November 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Fiona, dad to Gilbert and Karen. Father-in-law to Mel and granddad to Emma and Julia. Funeral service to take place at All Saints' Church, Weston, NG23 6ST at 11.30 am on Friday, 22nd November 2019 followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Dementia UK will be greatfully received by Funeral Directors G.D. Hall, Newark Road, Tuxford, Newark Tel: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
