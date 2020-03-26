|
|
TWEED
"Bubs" of Moulton. Passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday 22nd March 2020. Beloved wife to the late Don. Much loved sister of Alma, sister in law to Mike and a dear aunt and great aunt. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at St Peters Church Moulton followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to either The British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020