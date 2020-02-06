Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00
St Peter's Church
Farndon
Carol ARNOLD

Carol ARNOLD Notice
ARNOLD

Carol

nee Drury

On 4th January 2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 71 years. Married to Neil for 47 years. Loving and devoted mother to Shaun, Sharon and Paul and mother-in-law to Cheryl. Doting nanny to Aidan, Holly, Pippa, Emily and Jessica. Much loved and greatly missed, forever in our hearts. The funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Farndon on Wednesday, 12th February at 11:00am. Flowers or if preferred donations in memory of Carol for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd. Donations may also be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
