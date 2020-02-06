|
|
ARNOLD
Carol
nee Drury
On 4th January 2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 71 years. Married to Neil for 47 years. Loving and devoted mother to Shaun, Sharon and Paul and mother-in-law to Cheryl. Doting nanny to Aidan, Holly, Pippa, Emily and Jessica. Much loved and greatly missed, forever in our hearts. The funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Farndon on Wednesday, 12th February at 11:00am. Flowers or if preferred donations in memory of Carol for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd. Donations may also be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020