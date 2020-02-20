Home

Neil, Shaun, Sharon, Paul and families wish to express sincere thanks to everyone who attended Carol's Funeral service and for all the cards, messages of sympathy and flowers. Special thanks to the Reverend Liz Murray and Mrs Judith Wetton (the organist at St Peter's Church), also all the staff at E Gill and Sons and the staff at the Rose & Crown, Farndon. Many thanks also for the kind donations to the British Heart Foundation in memory of Carol.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
