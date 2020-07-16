Home

Carol HARRIS

HARRIS Carol

passed away peacefully at Nottingham City Hospital on Friday 26th June, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Philip, much loved mum of Paul and grandmother of James. A loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For those attending the funeral, it would have been Carol's wish that you not wear black. In lieu of flowers, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or cheques may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 16, 2020
