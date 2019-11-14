|
McNALLY
Carolyn "Lyn"
passed away suddenly on 15th October 2019 in Kingsmill Hospital aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Jed, beautiful mum of Jane and Lisa, mum in law to Ian. Nannie to Scott, Kira, Charlie, Molly, Curtis and Dylan. Great Nannie to Lexi, Leo and George. You were the heart of our Family and you will be missed more than words can say. Funeral service is to take place at Gedling Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 12.30 am. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer UK may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019