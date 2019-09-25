Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
Christ Church
Newark
Christine MAYALL

Christine MAYALL Notice
MAYALL

Christine Betty

(Tina) On 17th September 2019, passed away peacefully at Newark Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 75 years. Loving wife of Stuart, dearly loved mother of Mark, Tracey, Lee and the late Wayne, much loved nanna of Lucy, Harrison, Annie, Lily, Ruby-May, Lola and Eddie. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Newark on Tuesday 1st October at 11.00am, followed by interment at Newark Cemetery. Floral tributes may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
Newark Advertiser