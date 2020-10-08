|
|
|
TOOLEY
Christopher Peter
"Chris"
Jenny, Laura and Nigel would like to express heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, flowers, plants and gifts received on the very sad loss of Chris. Your love, kindness and support has been overwhelming. Many thanks to Louise, District Nurses and all the Staff on the Palliative Care Team for their excellent care of Chris and support to him and his family. Many thanks also to Rachel Gibson for the lovely service and to David Gill and David Dixey at E. Gill and Sons for the excellent, caring and professional funeral arrangements. God bless you all.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020