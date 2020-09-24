Home

Colin ASHMORE

ASHMORE

Colin Hector

loving husband, father and grandad born 1/10/1930 and died on 6/9/2020 of natural causes. Colin was a pillar of the society and church in Oxton, Notts. He is being sadly missed by all. Instead of flowers at his funeral, we are asking for donations for the Macular Society from whom he had personal support. (Registered Charity No. 1001198 - www.macularsociety.org) Please send via George Rhodes (Funeral Director). His funeral will take place on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 3.00pm at St Peter's & St Paul's Church. Blessings and love from his family, to all who are missing him dearly. 'Well done thou good and faithful servant'.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
