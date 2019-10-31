|
CAUDWELL
David
Aged 77 years, taken from us suddenly at King's Mill Hospital on 27th October 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Carol, much loved Dad of Alycia, Anneke and Clayton Daughter-in-law Natalie and partners Steven and David. Loving grandad to Isobel, Hannah and Sadie and 'Gan-gan' to William. We will love you forever, you will always be in our hearts and minds. All heart broken, but holding on to treasured memories.
'You were usually wrong but this time you right'
Enquiries for funeral arrangements, please contact E Gill & Sons Tel: 01636 677461 Family flowers only.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019