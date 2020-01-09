|
|
ROYLE
David (Sherwood Builders)
On Sunday 22nd December 2019 peacefully at home David slipped away. Loving husband and best friend of Sue, fantastic dad to Jimmy and the late Nick, proud father-in-law to Nicola, devoted grandad to Ryan, Tilly, Olly and Beth, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, you were our rock, our strength, reunited so soon with our Nick. Funeral to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton, on Tuesday January 14th 2020 at 1.30pm, everyone welcomed. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Children in Need.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020