David STOCKS

David STOCKS Notice
STOCKS

David John

On 13th October 2019, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, in his 82nd year. Much loved husband of Barbara, dearly loved father of Gail, Helen, Wendy and Duncan, father-in-law of Robert and Bex, grandad of Chloe, Matthew (Australia), Rowan, Lara and Aisling (Cork). Former Newark Dentist and Rotarian.

Enquiries for funeral arrangements, together with family flowers and any donations for Collingham Village Care and Rotary Club of Newark Castle to E Gill & Sons Ltd. No black, please wear something yellow.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
Newark Advertiser