WOODCOCK
David
Died peacefully on 4th April 2020 aged 81 years. Former director of DR WOODCOCK Construction Ltd. Dearly loved and loving husband to Barbara, dad to Deborah, Andrew and Joanne, and devoted grandad to Theo, Rufus, Mimi, Merrie and Bella. Loved by all who knew him. It is hoped a memorial celebration will be arranged at some point in the future. No flowers please, but donations can be made to Beaumond House online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020