|
|
HARRISON
Derek On 26th August 2019, peacefully at Bowbridge Court, Newark aged 91. Re-united with Lucy (Sweetheart), father of Stephen, Janice and Paul and daughter-in-law Maria, wonderful grandad to Marc, Sally, Samantha, Sophie and great-grandad to George, Jack, Holly and Harry. Funeral Service at Southwell Minster on Wednesday 18th September at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Gedling at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Royal British Legion and The Royal Marine Association, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019