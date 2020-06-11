|
|
YOUNG
Donna Michelle
aged 48 years, slipped away peacefully after a long illness on the 29th May 2020. Much loved daughter, mum, nanny and sister. You're not gone, just sleeping, and we know we'll see you soon,
you fought so hard but now you rest,
a bright star by the moon.
You were brave and courageous,
battled till your final day,
for as long as we remember you,
you've never really gone away.
We'll love you and miss you always, Mum and Dad, Josh, Becky and Ezra, Chloe and Dan, Jason and Bob xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 11, 2020