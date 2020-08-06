|
GREGORY
Dorothy Mary (née Harston)
suddenly and unexpectedly passed away, Dorothy, of Duffield, Derbyshire, formerly of Newark in Nottinghamshire on Sunday 26th July 2020, aged 75 years. Loving wife of John, mother of Philip, Joanne and David, mamma of Declaen and Demi, sister of Rosemary, Primrose and Fred, sister-in-law of Margaret, Norma and John and a good friend to many including past work colleagues in her differing roles of caring for the elderly at Derbyshire County Council. The funeral will be held on 12th August 2020. Present restrictions mean that attendance has to be by invitation only. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu are to help Treetops Hospice Care and may be sent in Dorothy's name to Treetops Hospice Care, Derby Road, Risley, Derbyshire DE72 3SS. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020