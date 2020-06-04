Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy PETTIGREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy PETTIGREW

Notice Condolences

Dorothy PETTIGREW Notice
PETTIGREW Dorothy

(née Shaw)

of Uppingham, formerly of Brant Broughton passed away peacefully at Wisteria House Residential Home on 19th May 2020 aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John Brian, loving mother of the late Mark and mother in law to Annie and a much loved grandma to Jammie and Annabel. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Blesma and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -