PETTIGREW Dorothy
(née Shaw)
of Uppingham, formerly of Brant Broughton passed away peacefully at Wisteria House Residential Home on 19th May 2020 aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John Brian, loving mother of the late Mark and mother in law to Annie and a much loved grandma to Jammie and Annabel. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Blesma and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 4, 2020