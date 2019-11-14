|
CLARKE
Douglas Gerald
passed away 2nd November, 2019 at Lancaster Grange Care Home in Balderton at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Pamela, dear father of Chris, Jacqui and Steve, daughters-in-law Angela and Julie and son-in-law Peter. Devoted grandad to Jessica, Caitlin and Ben, and great-grandad to Elle, Ruby and Darcie. Funeral Service to be held at St. Giles in Balderton on Thursday 5th December at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm and after at Chesters in Balderton. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, Roseleigh House, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT. Telephone: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019