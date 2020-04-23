|
|
BEEVERS
Edith
28th November 1924 - 20th April 2020 We can't really believe your gone the pain is too much to take,
But we know you are with the angels now it was your time to say goodbye,
Yet it's still hard to hide the pain no matter how we try,
For you was such a special Mum & Nanna with lots of love to share,
And knowing you're no longer here is very hard to bear,
And though the grief will pass and time will help to heal the pain,
Somehow life without you Mum & Nanna will never be the same,
But for now we say our last goodbye but only until we meet again,
We love you so much with all our hearts & this will never change. All our love always David, Mark, Lisa, David xxxxxxxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020