Home

POWERED BY

Edna WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Edna WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Edna Mary (nee Alexander)

Died peacefully on 4th March 2020, at Red Rose Care Home, aged 84 years. Wife to the late 'Ray'. Mum to Pauline and Pam, mother in-law to Paul and the late Mick, nana to Hannah and partner Jim and great grandma to Phoebe and Rubyann. Funeral to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Friday, 20th March at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Red Rose Residents Fund may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -