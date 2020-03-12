|
|
WRIGHT
Edna Mary (nee Alexander)
Died peacefully on 4th March 2020, at Red Rose Care Home, aged 84 years. Wife to the late 'Ray'. Mum to Pauline and Pam, mother in-law to Paul and the late Mick, nana to Hannah and partner Jim and great grandma to Phoebe and Rubyann. Funeral to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Friday, 20th March at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Red Rose Residents Fund may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020