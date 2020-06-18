Home

BARRATT

Edric George Michael 'Mick'

formerly of Wolsey Road, Newark, passed away peacefully in Strawberry Fields Care Home on 2nd June 2020. Happy go lucky and a real character. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Elsie, son Mick, son-in-law Danny, granddaughters Rachel and Sadie, great-grandson Isaac and all his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Any flowers may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020
