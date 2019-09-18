|
|
RODGERS
Eileen Anne Elizabeth
(nee Andrews)
On 3rd September, 2019, Eileen Anne Elizabeth Rodgers (nee Andrews) died peacefully, aged 88 years, surrounded by her family and staff of Queens Medical Hospital. Dearly loved mother of David and Joanna and mother-in-law to Mark, Marilyn and Patricia, and loving grandma to Coral, Lisa, Lucian, Samantha and Susanna. Will be very sadly missed. Commemorative Service at Southwell Minster at 1.15pm followed by a cremation at Gedling Crematorium, Catfoot Lane, Lambley, Nottingham NG4 4QH on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations appreciated to Parkinson's UK or Nottingham Hospitals Charity c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019