E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30
All Saints Church
Westborough
Elaine Lesley

on 5th December 2019, passed away after a long illness, peacefully with us at home, aged 60 years. Much loved wife of Neville, dearly loved mum of Thomas and Amanda, mother-in-law of Carla and Gareth, proud grandmother of Flynn, beloved daughter of Derek and Shirley Towlson. A kind and generous soul taken too soon and forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Westborough on Friday 20th December at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Grantham. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd. Many thanks to everyone at Long Bennington Surgery and to all the District Nurses.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
