E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
EDLIN

Elaine

on 19th June 2020, passed away peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis, much loved mother of Clifford, John, Richard and Rebecca, loving nanny of Nadia, Max, Grace, Lacey and Ryan. 'There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.' Donations in lieu of flowers for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 2, 2020
