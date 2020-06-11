|
COUSINS Elizabeth Margaret
passed away peacefully on 4th June 2020 after a short illness, aged 76 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Peter. Much loved mum and mother-in-law to Iain, Adele and Robert, loving granny to Christopher, James, Andrew, Ffion and Erica and devoted sister to Susan. xxx A private cremation will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium. By request family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association may be made via the JustGiving link below. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elizabethmcousins. All enquiries please to Julie Wesson Independent Funeral Directors, Stowell House, 52 Blenheim Drive, Chilwell, Nottingham, NG9 5ES. Tel: 0115 9226032
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 11, 2020